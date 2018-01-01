Here at KREM 2 we often get asked why diapers? It’s a fair question. There are many needs at a crisis nursery. Volunteers, monetary donations and formula are all important components at the crisis nursery and the list goes on. We chose diapers because it was simple and understandable. Anyone who has loved and cared for a baby knows how stressful it can be to have a baby who needs a diaper change. Now imagine that uncomfortable baby but nothing warm and dry to put on them. Imagine the stress it would be to choose between putting gas in your car to go to work and buying diapers. It’s a real choice for so many members of our community.