WHY?
Here at KREM 2 we often get asked why diapers? It’s a fair question. There are many needs at a crisis nursery. Volunteers, monetary donations and formula are all important components at the crisis nursery and the list goes on. We chose diapers because it was simple and understandable. Anyone who has loved and cared for a baby knows how stressful it can be to have a baby who needs a diaper change. Now imagine that uncomfortable baby but nothing warm and dry to put on them. Imagine the stress it would be to choose between putting gas in your car to go to work and buying diapers. It’s a real choice for so many members of our community.
Keeping babies warm, safe and dry.
At area Rosauers
Here’s how the Diaper Drive works. We ask area shoppers to visit a Rosauers and purchase a KREM 2 Diaper Drive bag. They are hard to miss and easy to buy. The bags are pink striped and filled with approximately 50 diapers and a package of wipes. You just take the bags to the check-out counter and Rosauers checkers will ring you up. The diapers and wipes will be distributed to families through the crisis nursery. It’s a simple way to celebrate Mother’s Day week and to help our neighbors. It’s just one way the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery makes a difference.
The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery has helped care for more than 86,000 children.
Part of that care is simple. It’s making sure babies have the diapers they need to
be healthy and comfortable.
